Dorian nearing Category 5 status with winds now near 150mph and gusts at 185mph

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm oceanic currents and little shear was all it took for Dorian to rapidly intensify over the past 24 hours. It went from a 110mph storm to 150mph in less than 24 hours.
As of 11 a.m. on Saturday the National Hurricane Center is reporting 150mph sustained winds just 6mph short of becoming a Category 5 storm and gusts up to 185mph.
It is some 415 miles east of West Palm Beach and moving to the WNW at 8 mph. Most of the forecast models continue to show this movement to the W and WNW over the next 2 days and then the move to the north is expected to begin. The cone has shifted considerably to the east and is now hugging the East Coast of Florida from West Palm Beach to near Gainesville.
The Suncoast is no longer in the cone of uncertainty at this time. Remember the cone is where the center of the storm may be in 5 days - it doesn’t show where the tropical storm or hurricane force winds may be in the future.
The tropical storm winds extend some 110 miles out from the center and could still swing around the system to our area if the center follows the left side of the cone.
Right now our chances of getting tropical storm force winds (39-74 mph) are small, only 20 percent. They had been as high as 60 percent this past Friday.
So we can breath a huge sigh of relief right now but can’t let our guard down quite yet as there are still a couple of models that show the turn to the north a little later in the forecast, which would put the storm back into Florida.
If those models start to join the group out in the Atlantic, parts of Florida will remain in the cone. If the center stays out in the Atlantic then we should see windy conditions mainly late Monday through Tuesday.
Expect some fast moving showers and isolated thunderstorms moving through as some feeder bands or convergence bands rotate around what will be a huge storm near Florida.
