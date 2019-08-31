Dorian getting stronger 125 mph winds with dramatic pressure drop down to 950 mb

Still heading WNW toward the Bahamas

First Alert Weather - 6:00pm August 30, 2019
By Bob Harrigan | August 30, 2019 at 8:16 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 8:53 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This evening a NOAA hurricane hunter found an incredible pressure drop of some 20mb in just 3 hours. That is known as “Bombogenesis” and it only means one thing - a much stronger hurricane can be expected.

Question and answer on Dorian tonight. Storm is getting bigger and stronger. More: www.mysuncoast.com/weather/hurricane

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Friday, August 30, 2019

The latest 8 p.m. advisory is still showing the system moving to the NW at 10 mph and may slow a bit on Saturday. The hurricane force winds extend out some 30 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds are now out to 115 miles from the center. This storm is only going to get bigger in size and stronger in wind speed.

RELATED:

· Track the hurricane on radar

· Check your evacuation level

· View, print or download the 2019 Hurricane Guide

· Download the ABC7 Weather for weather alerts in your area

There is nothing in the way of this storm to stop it from growing into a much larger monster before running into the NW Bahamas on Sunday and then possibly Florida on Monday.

The wind field will only be expanding as it goes through what is know as concentric eyewall replacement. Strong storms like this can go through this cycle every 24 hours or so and each time it happens the wind field usually expands outward.

Although the track is starting to look a little better the Suncoast over the past 12 hours with a quicker bend to the north we must still be cautious at this time. A strong system like this can actually change to overall steering currents that are driving it.

Stay tuned and be ready for whatever Dorian throws at us.

DORIAN UPDATE: 5 p.m. update Major Cat. 3 storm still in the cone here along the Suncoast. Steering currents get...

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Friday, August 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.