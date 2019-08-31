Dorian continues to move toward Florida but track shifts right could spare Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dorian made it to category 4 status at 11 p.m. Friday night with winds up to 140 mph and gusts up to 165. This storm is expected to maintain its major hurricane status as it heads toward the NW Bahamas over the weekend.
Models are starting a trend of turning sooner toward the north in a weakness of the high pressure ridge to its north. If this trend continues we will see less of a chance of seeing tropical storm force winds here along the Suncoast early next week.
We are still in the cone of uncertainty but it is slowly starting shift right and we are getting closer to the edge of not being in it which is a good sign. That is not to say we wont see some strong winds but the chance has gone way down.
The chance for tropical storm force winds was at 60% at its highest now that has dropped to 30% and could go lower over the weekend.
We cant let our guard down however because it wouldn’t take much for the track to shift. There are a lot of subtle things that could knock it off course.
So the forecast calls for typical summer like weather over the weekend with scattered mainly afternoon and early evening storms through Monday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index from 100-105 each afternoon.
We will see a good deal of scattered afternoon and evening storms through Labor day. Some of those storms could be strong.
Tuesday and Wednesday could be a bit windy with a good chance for a few showers and thunderstorms depending upon the future track of Dorian.
Stay tuned.
