Tips on how to protect your pool before a storm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A concern among homeowners here on the Suncoast is what to do with your pool.
Experts advise not to drain your pool before a storm. They do say to clean out any drains if they’re clogged. Also, it’s important to put away any loose items around the pool area and protect any electric pool equipment.
“Never mess with the water, let nature do what’s supposed to do, but the projectiles is the most important thing in your yerd, pool cage and your deck area,” said Jon Krawczyk, Owner of Superior Pools.
It’s also recommended not to cover the pool, and add extra chlorine to prevent any contamination from debris during the storm.
