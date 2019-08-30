Suncoast shelters bracing for influx of animal evacuees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People won't be the only ones fleeing Hurricane Dorian - animals will be, too!
Bishop Animal Shelter in Manatee County is accepting 42 dogs, cats and rabbits from the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. They'll arrive around noon on Thursday.
And Manatee County Animal Service is starting its Labor Day Weekend Special now, waiving all adoption fees at both of their locations. The only cost will be to license your new pet for $20.
Manatee County Animal Services is likewise expecting an influx of animals and is asking anyone who lives in a no-flood zone and is interested in fostering to visit the shelter at 305 25th St W in Palmetto.
