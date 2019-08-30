Sarasota County under State of Emergency, no evacuations ordered

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County declared a State of Emergency early Friday morning, around 8am.
If you’re looking for sandbags:
- WHEN: Friday 8/30 from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m.
- WHERE: Ed Smith Stadium, at the corner of Tuttle Ave and 12th St, Sarasota FL 34237; Twin Lakes Park: 6700 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34241; South County Fleet Facility: 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice, FL 34293
- DIRECTIONS: Up to 10 bags per household will be available while supplies last.
- REQUIREMENTS: None given, but make sure to have proof of residence.
The declaration in Sarasota County allows officials to apply for aid and get needed supplies. At this time, no evacuations have been ordered and though shelters are being considered, there is no public plan for shelters at this time.
