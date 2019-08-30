Sarasota County under State of Emergency, no evacuations ordered

Sarasota County under State of Emergency, no evacuations ordered
This Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 image provided by NASA shows a view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean north of Puerto Rico. Leaving mercifully little damage in its wake in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, Hurricane Dorian swirled toward the U.S., with forecasters warning it will draw energy from the warm, open waters as it closes in. (Source: NASA via AP)
By ABC7 Staff | August 30, 2019 at 1:26 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 1:26 PM

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County declared a State of Emergency early Friday morning, around 8am.

For the latest Hurricane Dorian forecast, visit our Hurricane Center

Sarasota County Emergency Management provides latest update on Hurricane Dorian and how the county is preparing for the storm! More: www.mysuncoast.com/weather/hurricane

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Friday, August 30, 2019

If you’re looking for sandbags:

  • WHEN: Friday 8/30 from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m.
  • WHERE: Ed Smith Stadium, at the corner of Tuttle Ave and 12th St, Sarasota FL 34237; Twin Lakes Park: 6700 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34241; South County Fleet Facility: 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice, FL 34293
  • DIRECTIONS: Up to 10 bags per household will be available while supplies last.
  • REQUIREMENTS: None given, but make sure to have proof of residence.

The declaration in Sarasota County allows officials to apply for aid and get needed supplies. At this time, no evacuations have been ordered and though shelters are being considered, there is no public plan for shelters at this time.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.