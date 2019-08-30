Potential catastrophic hurricane heading to SE Florida for possible Labor day strike

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s looking more and more like Dorian will make landfall somewhere in SE Florida as a category 4 storm sometime on Labor day. To give you a sense of what to expect of a cat. 4 storm here is how the National Hurricane Center defines the damage with one coming ashore.
Category 4, 130 to 156 m.p.h. — These major storms do catastrophic damage, felling most trees and power poles and wrecking some buildings. Affected areas may be uninhabitable for days or weeks afterward.
Sustained winds are now at 105 mph and expected to climb to 140 by the time arrives in Florida. The gusts could be as high as 170 mph.
That is what the E. coast of Florida will have to deal with and mainly just around the eye of the hurricane as it makes landfall. The exact location or city for landfall has not been determined as of yet, but it is starting to look like somewhere in SE Florida say from W. Palm south to Miami. The biggest problem may be the pace of the storm. It looks like it could slow down to a crawl.
This slow motion will mean excessive rainfall along and near the center of the storm. Right now the GFS model is showing some 25+ inches of rainfall near the center of the storm around Ft. Pierce. That could easily change to Miami later in the day with a new computer run.
There is going to be much more data fed into the forecast models for output on Friday morning 5 a.m. forecast. There has been increased air recon missions out ahead of the storm on Thursday night and the NHC added more weather balloon launchings near Bermuda to see if the ridge is building or weakening. This should fine tune the forecast a little more throughout the day.
So the bottom line is that it now looks like both the GFS and the EURO are starting to agree that a SE Florida strike is likely and that once it slowly moves in it will then move northward either up the coast or through the spine of the peninsula. This will be similar to what Irma did back in 2017 which had an impact on a large chuck of Florida.
For the Suncoast we can expect to see partly cloudy skies on Friday with a good chance for late day storms some of those strong at times through the evening hours and then taper off later in the night. The high on Friday will be in the low 90′s with a heat index in the low to mid 100′s.
Saturday we will also see partly cloudy skies with a good chance for scattered mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs on Saturday will be around 90 with a heat index in the low 100′s.
Sunday could start off a little drier as large scale tropical cyclones usually send out subsiding air out ahead of the heavy rain near the core. This sinking air usually dries things out a bit before the storm moves in. We shall see. Right now were calling for increasing cloudiness throughout the day with a few late day storms.
Labor day it gets interesting for Suncoast. Expect increasing cloudiness with increasing winds throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to move in and turn rather nasty late in the day. Tropical storm force winds will be possible through Monday night and into Tuesday. Those winds should be tropical storm force but we cant rule out some hurricane force winds if the system moves further inland.
Rainfall totals for the Suncoast look to be 4-6 inches (according to the GFS model) with some isolated areas getting a little more. With the ground saturated we would see some trees knocked down and power outages if we see the 40-60 mph winds. If a watch were to be issued for the area it would more than likely be issued sometime on Saturday with the warning coming Sunday morning.
Remember this is all based on the storm coming in along the SE coast of the U.S. on Labor day, if it doesn’t do this then all bets are off and we will have to re-adjust the forecast.
