‘No Swim’ Advisory issued for Bayfront Park North

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A ‘No Swim’ Advisory has been issued for Bayfront Park North in Manatee County.
Florida Department of Health in Manatee County officials received testing results on Monday and Wednesday of this week that revealed an elevated level of enterococci bacteria.
The advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency safety guidelines.
Other beaches and water recreation areas in Manatee County are not currently under advisory.
Bayfront Park North is located near the north end of Bayfront Park 100 feet south of the northern park boundary.
