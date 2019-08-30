Manatee County declares State of Emergency, shelters to open as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County decided in a unanimous vote on Friday morning to declare a State of Emergency.
There will be another press briefing on Friday at 1:00 p.m. where county officials will be providing further information on precautions that should be taken and how to safely and properly evacuate to safer locations.
If you’re looking for sandbags:
- WHEN: Friday 8/30 and Saturday 8/31 from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m.
- WHERE: G.T. Bray Park parking lot, Bennet Park, Lakewood Ranch Park and the Bradenton Area Convention Center
- REQUIREMENTS: None given, but make sure to have proof of residence
- ADDITIONAL: The county’s Citizen Information Center line, (941) 749-3547, will field calls from the public Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.
Any sandbag operations for Sunday have yet to be determined.
There will be five shelters opened, four general and one special needs. Any transportation to the special needs shelter will begin on Sunday, when that shelter and the four general shelters open. The special needs shelter will allow pets and three of the general shelters also allow pets.
Exact shelter locations have not yet been given.
The county estimates it will take between 6-12 hours to evacuate the mobile home population, which is around 47,000 people. If mobile home residents do not want to go to a public shelter, they can also evacuate to stay with family or friends, or stay a motel or hotel.
