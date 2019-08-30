Hurricane Dorian becomes stronger today as it begins to turn towards Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The models are starting to show agreement on one thing - Hurricane Dorian looks like it will make landfall on the southern tip of Florida.
The models show the storm building to a Category 3 by Saturday and then to a Category 4 shortly thereafter. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the hurricane would make landfall and the models show it slowing down, which is a worst case scenario for the southern side of Florida.
A slow moving major hurricane will bring flooding from rain, damaging sustained winds of 130+ mph, and potentially catastrophic storm surge. The effects could be felt for weeks, if not much longer.
But after landfall, there’s tremendous divergence in the current models as to what happens next. Some show Dorian heading to the Gulf of Mexico before turning north, others have it going up the middle of the state towards the panhandle and still others have it hugging the East Coast of Florida.
All of these different scenarios would mean very different things for the Suncoast. The latest information indicates that winds could pick up on Monday and our storm day starting on Tuesday might linger into early Wednesday morning.
It’s still very early to tell what we’ll see here but there are some storm risks to be aware of, such as flooding of low lying areas, rivers and along the coastline, high winds near tropical storm force and possibly higher, likely a loss of power, and possibly severe weather from the hurricane’s feeder bands as they move ashore with possible tornadoes.
An increased flow of data from aircraft, land-based instruments and satellite observations will make the local impacts clearer as we move into Friday evening and Saturday.
The best thing you can do now is prepare. Have a plan of action - get your hurricane supplies, fill up your gas tank, make sure your hurricane shutters are ready to be installed, and determine your evacuation plan. If you need more tips, visit our Hurricane Center and download our 2019 Hurricane Guide.
As for our local weather before Dorian is felt, we will have increasing rain chances but periods of calm weather. For those who will be surveying their home or business to assess how best to protect their property, you can expect afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.
Some of the storms will produce heavy rain. Take advantage of the calm periods Friday and this weekend to have your kit in order and inventory your shutter materials in the event a call to action is necessary.
Our rain chance Friday increases to 60% between 2 pm and 7 pm. The storms will build inland and drift to the coast. The heat index will be high, near 103. Be careful to avoid overheating if you spend time outside bringing in loose objects from your yard this weekend.
