The fate of Lincoln Memorial Academy now sits with the judge after a four day hearing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nearly a full week of testimony has shed new light on the troubles surrounding Lincoln Memorial Academy and why the Manatee County School District felt compelled to take control of the school.
The biggest question remains, what happened to hundreds of thousands of dollars the school was supposed to use to pay bills, teacher salaries and contribute to the teacher pension?
The fate of Lincoln Memorial Academy now sits with Judge Robert Cohen, after a four day hearing at the Manatee County Courthouse.
The hearings were held to figure what happened to hundreds of thousands of dollars and how that will effect the future of Lincoln Memorial.
The school district’s director for programs and grants testified. Elena Garcia said how the district made an error in their prediction to Title One funding for the conversion charter school.
Thursday the hearing focused on state funding.
How much the school thought it was entitled to? $280,000
How much it actually received $150,000.
“Which is a $133,000 difference than the original projection which was developed by the way by the number of applications that Lincoln had on file including 6th, 7th and 8th graders”, says Garcia.
Former LMA leaders say that’s what caused them to go down a financial spiral.
The judge closed out Thursday’s hearing still concerned over missing financial records.
“The crashing of thumbs drives, there’s a lot of things that happened to make these documents not available and I have to believe the CFO of an organization especially a school that has a lot of accountability and a lot of reporting requirements would have kept a secure copy of the records some place”, said Judge Robert Cohen.
So what’s next?
Judge Cohen says he will make a decision on the school’s appeal to remain an independent charter the last day of September.
