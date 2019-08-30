Emergency plan for Bradenton in effect as Hurricane Dorian looms

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton City Council met on Friday morning to approve a resolution that allows the city to use emergency operating guidelines set forth within the City’s Emergency Management Plan.
Those operating guidelines are currently in effect.
In the meeting, city officials said that the city’s normal operating hours are expected to be followed on Tuesday, but that could change over the weekend with the development of the storm.
A further determination could be made on Monday about whether it is necessary for city offices to be closed.
Any updated information will be posted on this website.
Mayor Wayne Poston is encouraging citizens of the city to sign up for CodeRED, which is a free emergency notification service. You can enroll online from a link on the home page or text MyBradentonFL to 99411 to enroll with a smartphone.
Anyone who needs help with the enrollment process can call 941-932-9400.
