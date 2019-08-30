Bishop Animal Shelter takes in 42 new animals

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Bishop Animal Shelter in Manatee County took in numerous animals on Friday as Hurricane Dorian looms and is headed for Florida.
The shelter accepted 42 dogs, cats and rabbits from the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast and most of them will be entering adoptions as soon as Saturday as their paperwork is filed into the system.
There will now be more space available to help the animals of Martin County affected by the storm.
RELATED:
An influx of animals are also to expected be brought into Manatee County Animal Services and they are asking anyone who lives in a no-flood zone and is interested in fostering to visit the shelter in Palmetto.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.