Threat of Hurricane Dorian concerning boaters on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “We do live out there and it is scary,” said Tara and Mark Hayes.
The couple lives on their boat in the Sarasota Bay Mooring Field. They have survived hurricanes including more recently Hurricane Irma. They tell us preparation is the key.
“Late Thursday early Friday we’ll come in to the shore here and get fuel, get water get everything we need to have and then we’ll take it back out and start adding our lines," said Hayes. "And then probably Friday or Saturday is when we’ll take all the windages off and put it down below.”
Kat Ross is Harbormaster and General Manager of the docks at Marina Jack and the Mooring Field. She says they have a hurricane preparedness plan, keeping the boats docked in their marina in place and all their boat owners safe.
“We’ll take the precautions to notify tenants of what they need to do and what we plan on doing," said Ross. "But really at this point it’s just making sure that we’ve got enough equipment in place so that if the storm does get really bad and it comes right for us, we’re prepared for it.”
There are some important steps boat owners can take to avoid disaster.
“We’ve had boats that had been let go from the dock they were at, so we want them secured with extra rope they have, chains if they have them put them around the dock" said Chief Paul Dezzi with the Longboat Key Fire Department. "And get with the dockmaster let them know the boat is going to be secure here.”
For many people living on their boat, they say they’ll decide this weekend whether to ride out the storm on their boat or find a place to stay on land.
