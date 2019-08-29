SunCoast Blood Bank asking for donations ahead of Hurricane Dorian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Right now the need for blood is critical in the State of Florida as models show Hurricane Dorian is likely to hit the coast of Florida.
The SunCoast Blood Bank is asking the public to donate blood before the storm. They are urgently looking for platelets, all blood types, and especially the universal Type O Negative blood.
SunCoast Blood Bank said they learned through Hurricane Irma back in 2017 the need to get blood donations prior to the storm. The blood bank wants to be prepared for the critically ill and injured patients that require blood and platelets during and after the storm.
If you want to donate, you can schedule an appointment with the blood bank or you can go to one of these donation locations:
1760 Mound Street Sarasota, FL 34236:
•Thursday: 10:00am - 6:30pm
•Friday: 7:00am - 4:00pm
•Saturday: 7:00am - 1:00pm
Lakewood Ranch Plaza: 1731 LWR Blvd. Bradenton, FL 34211:
•Thursday: 10:00am - 5:30pm
•Friday: 7:00am - 4:00pm
•Saturday: 7:00am - 1:00pm
Bayshore Shopping Center: 6026 14th Street W. Bradenton, FL 34207:
•Thursday: 8:00am - 4:00pm
•Friday: 7:00am - 4:00pm
•Saturday: 7:00am - 1:00pm
Bird Bay Plaza 539 US Hwy 41 Bypass North Venice, FL 34285:
•Thursday: 8:00am - 5:00pm
•Friday: 8:00am - 4:00pm
•Saturday: 7:00am - 1:00pm
For more information about donating blood, call 1-866-97-BLOOD or click here.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.