Recipe: Cheddar Jalapeno Hush Puppies by Gold Rush BBQ | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bob Overholser, Gold Rush BBQ
Cheddar Jalapeno Hush Puppies
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients
1 cup Cornmeal
3/4cup all-purpose flour
1 cup Buttermilk
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Baking Powder
2 tablespoons Sugar
4 green onion sliced thin
1 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
1 Egg beaten
1 Jalapeno seeded and diced small
Heat 1.5 inches of oil in a pot to 375 degrees
In a large bowl combined all ingredients and mix.
Let the batter sit for 10 minutes before frying.
Scoop about 2 tablespoons of batter for each hush puppy and place in oil ,turning once for about 4 minutes.
Let the Hush Puppies dry on a paper towel and serve as is or with butter and honey.
