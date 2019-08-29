Recipe: Cheddar Jalapeno Hush Puppies by Gold Rush BBQ | Suncoast View

Gold Rush BBQ Helps Us Make Cheddar Jalapeno Hush Puppies | Suncoast View
August 29, 2019 at 12:57 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 12:57 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bob Overholser, Gold Rush BBQ

Cheddar Jalapeno Hush Puppies

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

1 cup Cornmeal

3/4cup all-purpose flour

1 cup Buttermilk

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Baking Powder

2 tablespoons Sugar

4 green onion sliced thin

1 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1 Egg beaten

1 Jalapeno seeded and diced small

Heat 1.5 inches of oil in a pot to 375 degrees

In a large bowl combined all ingredients and mix.

Let the batter sit for 10 minutes before frying.

Scoop about 2 tablespoons of batter for each hush puppy and place in oil ,turning once for about 4 minutes.

Let the Hush Puppies dry on a paper towel and serve as is or with butter and honey.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.