“No Swim” advisory issued for Brohard Beach in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A “No Swim” advisory has been issued by the Sarasota Department of Health for Brohard Beach.
A weekly water quality test on Wednesday showed a higher amount of enterococcus bacteria, which is found in fecal matter. It can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources, including pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife (land-dwelling and marine), stormwater runoff, or human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills
No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the beach in the past two weeks.
The beach remains open, but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended.
The Sarasota Department of Health will conduct more water quality tests on Friday, August 30, 2019.
