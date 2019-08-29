Need sandbags to prepare for Hurricane Dorian? Here’s a list of locations in Sarasota and Manatee Counties offering them.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you need sandbags, there are a number of places in Sarasota and Manatee Counties where you can go.
Sarasota County
At 100 Broadway Street in the Town of Longboat Key, there’s a self-serve filling station. As long as you have an ID to prove you’re a resident of Longboat, you can fill up to 10 bags of sand.
If you missed the fill up Thursday, the Town will offer sand to residents again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
If you’re not a resident of Longboat Key, the other places you can pick up sand in Sarasota County are Twin Lakes Park, the east lot of Ed Smith Stadium and South County Fleet facility.
There’s a maximum of 10 sandbags per household from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at those locations.
The City of Venice just opened two locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. also.
The first is behind Venice City Hall, at Avenue Des Parques and West Venice Avenue, and the second is Wellfield Park, off of Pinebrook Road.
“I’d rather do this now and have it not be an issue and go right by us, than wait and have it become a problem,” said Dan Mandole, a resident of Longboat Key taking advantage of the free sand Thursday.
Manatee County
If you’d like to follow suit in Manatee County, the City of Bradenton is handing out sandbags Friday and Saturday, from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the City’s Public Works Annex, on the corner of 13th Avenue West and 9th Street West.
You can pick up a maximum of 10 sandbags per vehicle.
Sandbags will also be available Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at G.T Bray, Bennet, and Lakewood Ranch parks, as well as the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
