Many airlines waiving fees to allow travelers to cancel or move flights

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the hurricane approaches the Sunshine State, many airlines are waiving fees to reschedule or cancel flights.
Delta, Southwest, American, Spirits, Frontier, and JetBlue are all making accommodations for flyers in the coming days. Many of them are waiving fees, and some of them are letting you cancel flights all together if you’re flying out of Tampa, Miami, Orlando or West Palm Beach.
They suggest you monitor your flight condition before making any changes, but contact them directly if you won’t be able to make your flight.
