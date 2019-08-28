The man behind much of Lincoln Memorial Academy’s controversy testify on third day of Administrative Hearing

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - New accusations levied Wednesday against the former leaders at Lincoln Memorial Academy.
The school recently taken over by the Manatee County School District after the school fell into financial straits.
More accusations came out during this third day of hearings over who should be running the school.
On Wednesday the school’s payroll vendor took the stand.
DeAnna King, who ABC 7 learned has a personal relationship with former LMA principal Eddie Hundley, answered questions about employee background checks and how those employees were paid.
King was responsible for most things related to the school’s employees like payroll, background checks, their contracts and job descriptions.
Wednesday King explained how much of that information was sent to the Inspector General for the U.S Department of Education but when it came to additional documents like pay stubs to LMA employees, the school district’s defense attorney, Erin Jackson said those documents were nowhere to be found.
King explained how those documents were on a thumb drive that crashed on July 25th.
Jackson mentioned in the hearing how that was the same day auditors were supposed to visit the school.
Former Lincoln Memorial principal Eddie Hundley also took the stand Wednesday.
“I believe Manatee School District failed to afford us 30 days that the contract would afford us and that would be a breech of contract”, says Hundley.
During his testimony Hundley mentioned how Lincoln Memorial Academy under his leadership was not treated fairly.
"Things that took place that we noted did not necessarily take place when Rowlett converted and there was what we felt an overt and commonly known opposition to us becoming a charter.
Rowlett is another charter school in the Manatee County School District which was converted from a public school like Lincoln Memorial.
On top of that, former LMA leaders felt the district was not giving the school proper funding per student and that the school district did not give LMA it’s funding in a timely manner.
King going on to say the funds provided by the school district could not be picked up and was delivered through the mail in standard shipping and would take a while to arrive to the school.
The administrative hearing is moving into a fourth day.
People on both sides the Manatee County School District and Lincoln Memorial Academy will be at the Manatee County courthouse first thing Thursday morning.
