Looking for sandbags? Here’s where they’ve been made available

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for sandbags, here’s a list of town, city and county governments that have made them available and where and when you can get them.
City of Bradenton
- WHEN: Thursday 8/29 until 3:30 p.m., Friday 8/30 and Saturday 8/31 from 7 a.m. till 3:30 p.m.
- WHERE: City's Public Works annex, located at the corner of 13th Avenue West and 9th Street West
- DIRECTIONS: Enter the distribution line from 9th Street West into the Public Works parking lot just north of LECOM Park. Signage and personnel will direct vehicles.
- REQUIREMENTS: Residents must show a driver’s license with proof of current address within the city limits. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.
Manatee County
- WHEN: Friday 8/30 and Saturday 8/31 from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m.
- WHERE: G.T. Bray Park parking lot, Bennet Park, Lakewood Ranch Park and the Bradenton Area Convention Center
- REQUIREMENTS: None given, but make sure to have proof of residence
- ADDITIONAL: The county’s Citizen Information Center line, (941) 749-3547, will field calls from the public Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.
Town of Longboat Key
- WHEN: Thursday 8/29 until 4 p.m.
- WHERE: Broadway Street Public Beach Access overflow parking area (100 Broadway Street, Longboat Key, FL 34228)
- DIRECTIONS: This is a self-filling station.
- REQUIREMENTS: Residents and business owners should be prepared to prove residency/ownership with a photo I.D. or utility bill. A 10 bag maximum remains in place per household/business while supplies last.
We will update this list as more municipalities make sandbags available to residents.
