How to track tropics with the ABC7 Weather App

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane season is near its peak and the Atlantic is very active. When there’s tropics to track, can you keep up with it all?
(Quick note: The video with this story shows our sister station, WLOX. But don’t worry! The instructions work the same for our app!)
Here’s a quick “how-to” stay updated with the latest by using our free ABC7 Weather App... providing you the info you want whenever you want it, on demand. The ABC7 Weather App is a handy tool, even for tracking tropics.
You can set your ABC7 Weather App to track tropics in just three steps:
- Step 1: Open the ABC7 Weather App on your device. Tap ‘Radar’ at the bottom-right of the screen.
- Step 2: Once the radar map is open, tap the map layers button near the bottom-right of the screen.
- Step 3: In the map layers menu, tap ‘Tropical Tracks’ in the Overlays section.
That's it! Now your map will display current storms.
With this set up, you can even tap the dots along a storm's track to reveal additional details about that storm or its forecast.
Also, tapping 'Tropical Alerts' in the map layers menu will add the latest watches and warnings for tropical storms and hurricanes.
Checking the tropics anytime, anywhere is so easy with the ABC7 Weather App at your fingertips.
Download or update your free ABC7 Weather App today by visiting the App Store or Play Store.
To get the app for your iPhone or iPad, follow this link, or just search “ABC7 Weather.”
To get the app in the Google Play store, click here, or just search “ABC7 Weather.”
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.