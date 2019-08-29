First Alert Weather: Dorian continues to build as our rain chance today goes down

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest model trends and forecast form the National Hurricane Center have Dorian slowing a bit as it approaches Florida. It is still to early to forecast with precision the local effects the storm may have on the Suncoast. Because of it's eventual size we are likely to see an increase in wind speeds Sunday night into Monday and better rain chances, regardless of it's landfall location on the east coast of Florida. As the storm begins its turn to the west on Friday we will be making refinements to the forecast and by Saturday we should have a much better idea of local effects. Dorian has become better organized this morning after a brief overnight disruption in it's growth. It is still forecast to become a category 2 then category 3 major hurricane over the next 24 to 48 hours. All computer models have shifted south but the spread in possible landfall locations is still large. At this point any location between Jacksonville and Miami is possible as the target for Dorian.