DORIAN SET TO HIT FLORIDA AS MAJOR HURRICANE WITH WINDS OVER 100 MPH

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest update on hurricane Dorian shows it getting deeper in pressure. The pressure drop in just 3 hours was 7mb. Now that the center is out over open very warm water we can expect a rapid increase in intensity over the next 2 days.
The forecast is still calling for a landfall sometime late Sunday afternoon or early evening as a category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph and gusts up to 130 mph.
The storm could still make landfall anywhere from near Miami to Jacksonville. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to where in Florida it may hit but Florida is about the only target right now.
Top winds are at 80 mph and is expected to get stronger on Thursday. It will have plenty of time to get bigger and will more than likely do so prior to hitting Florida.
People here along the Suncoast should be monitoring the progress of this storm and have your plan ready to go should it track near our area. If it were to cross over and hit us directly it looks like that would be Monday into early Tuesday.
Worst case would be for winds to be near hurricane force say around 75-80 mph. More than likely winds would be 40-60 mph sustained over a large area of the Suncoast.
This would cause tree limbs to be ripped off with some small trees uprooted.
Storm surge would not be a big concern for us here, it would be a real big concern for the East coast of Florida.
Flooding could become a problem near the center of the storm if it were to move this way. We are talking about 5-8 inches of rain with some higher amounts up over 10″.
Until Monday expect a good chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day through Saturday. Sunday we could see some slightly drier air move in out ahead of the actual storm.
