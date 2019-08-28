RV Catches Fire in Englewood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire rescue teams were called to a home Englewood Tuesday night.
Sarasota County Firefighters say the call came in at around 8 p.m. The caller reported a suspected propane tank explosion.
When SCFG arrived to the property on Manasota Beach Road, they found an RV on fire, but it was already under control.
“The propane tank was found with a leak,” said Brianne Grant, Sarasota County Media Relations Specialist.
No injuries were reported; investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
