New bag policy for high school sports in Manatee County School District

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Thursday, you'll no longer be allowed to carry a large bag into any high school sporting event in Manatee County unless the bag is transparent.
The school district announced Tuesday that fans will be allowed into games with only one large clear bag, which can be accompanied with a small clutch-type handbag.
The large clear bag can be no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" and must be made of material that can be easily searched. The school district says a gallon-sized Ziploc bag meets these requirements.
The small clutch-type handbag can be no larger than 4.5" x 6.5".
The rules apply to everyone, even children, though the school district says every person attending a game, including children, are allowed to have a bag.
The district says “these procedures have been created to ensure the safety of our students and spectators. We thank the public for their cooperation and look forward to an exciting school year of high school athletics.”
