Mote Marine releases loggerhead turtle back into wild

“When they first come in, they are all in critical condition as far as we’re concerned. They have 24 hour care from our staff. We obviously try to deduce what’s wrong with them. He was obviously a hook in the mouth but we also know they have other diseases that causes them to go to these piers and get easy food so we knew we needed to get him on some anti-parasitic medicine, put some weight on him so maybe he won’t go back and do the same thing all over again,” said Lynne Byrd who is the Mote Marine Rehab and Medical Care Coordinator.