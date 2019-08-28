Mote Marine releases loggerhead turtle back into wild

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A turtle is back in the wild Wednesday afternoon after being under the care of Mote Marine’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital
The loggerhead turtle nicknamed "Kennel" came under the care of Mote Marine in May when it was found with a fishing hook lodged in its throat.
“When they first come in, they are all in critical condition as far as we’re concerned. They have 24 hour care from our staff. We obviously try to deduce what’s wrong with them. He was obviously a hook in the mouth but we also know they have other diseases that causes them to go to these piers and get easy food so we knew we needed to get him on some anti-parasitic medicine, put some weight on him so maybe he won’t go back and do the same thing all over again,” said Lynne Byrd who is the Mote Marine Rehab and Medical Care Coordinator.
“Kennel” was carried into the water and released off of Lido Beach in what was a quick process of a couple minutes.
"He recovered well. He was a little anemic from removing the hook but but he's been ready to go the last few weeks and we're just putting a little extra weight on him and got to send him on his way today," Byrd added.
If you see a sick, injured, or stranded sea turtle, contact Mote Marine Laboratory's Stranding Investigations Program at 941-988-0212.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission can be contacted at 888-404-3922 for issues outside of Sarasota or Manatee County.
