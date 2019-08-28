Many dead shorebirds discovered on island in Palma Sola Bay

WEST BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - This has been disturbing scene on an island in Palma Sola Bay known as the rookery. A large number of shorebirds found dead on the island this year, with many over the last few weeks.
“This year I’ve come across 21 dead birds most of them were great egrets, 13 of them," said Jeanette Edwards, Founder of Friends of the Pelicans. "There were a couple snowy egrets, there were a couple of snowy egrets, some ibis, a few pelicans.”
Edwards says she kayaks to the island nearly everyday just to keep a close eye on the birds. She tells us she has been able to rescue nearly two dozen birds this year as well. Edwards says there has been a dramatic increase in the deaths of these birds, even more than last year which experienced horrible red tide.
“My personal opinion is that this bay is very polluted, I know they’ve had a lot of sewage spills, I know there’s a lot of septic tanks that are failing and then there’s all the runoff from the causeway,” said Edwards.
Palma Sola Causeway has had occasional no swim advisories issued over the last two years because of high bacteria levels in the water.
Edwards says one of the birds was found to have salmonella which could happen from taking in food or water contaminated with feces. She tells us it could be weeks before the results come back for many of the other dead birds.
Florida Wildlife Commission says they are working with the state’s Department of Health on a wild bird mortality database and they are encouraging people to not touch or pickup dead birds. Florida’s Department of Health in Manatee County says they will be contacted if it’s discovered there is a health concern related to the birds.
“What I hope is that the city and the county will take this more seriously and find out what is polluting this bay,” said Edwards.
For more information on finding out about dead shorebirds or to report them, you can log onto http://legacy.myfwc.com/bird/ or https://myfwc.com/research/wildlife/health/avian/influenza/.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.