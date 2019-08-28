Manatee County Commissioner objects to proposed Cortez Bridge height

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commission and FDOT are in agreement that the Cortez Bridge, built in the mid-1950′s needs to be replaced. but Commissioner Carol Whitmore says there’s a huge problem. “I would just ask them to think about the commitments that they made and think about the village that’s over 100 years old that they will destroy if they do this,” said Whitmore.