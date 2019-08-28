Manatee County Commissioner objects to proposed Cortez Bridge height

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commission and FDOT are in agreement that the Cortez Bridge, built in the mid-1950′s needs to be replaced. but Commissioner Carol Whitmore says there’s a huge problem. “I would just ask them to think about the commitments that they made and think about the village that’s over 100 years old that they will destroy if they do this,” said Whitmore.
What Whitmore is referring to is the plan to build a bridge with a 65-foot clearance fixed span. She has concerns that this large bridge would require an underpass and possibly new access road encroaching on Cortez businesses. “Its already going to take right of way and go by imminent domain and take peoples businesses away to do this,” explained Whitmore.
But Cortez business owner Karen Bell sees it differently. She supports the bridge being higher. “Primarily because when hurricanes come, with lower bridges, they lock the bridges to allow people on the island to evacuate but what it does is trap our boats over here,” said Bell.
Whitmore also afraid the huge bridge will destroy the character of the village. "If its one person that will beat Goliath, I will be that person. It’s nothing against FDOT. I just know that right now they can still consider bringing the bridge height down to 45-feet and maintain the fishing village an everything surrounding it,” said Whitmore.
Construction on the plan is not yet funded and is not likely to be built for another decade.
