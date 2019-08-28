How stay-at-home parents and retirees can stay active and productive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -For those stay-at-home parents or retirees, it can be hard to stay productive and active when you're always inside the house.
The biggest tip for people who are always at home is to set a schedule and hold yourself accountable for that schedule.
This could mean getting up at the same time everyday and setting an alarm in the morning if you need to. People should also schedule time to workout or do some type of psychical activity.
"Make it an appointment like you would any other appointment, like a doctors appointment. Or put it on your schedule like you would for grocery shopping. You know really set aside time and then making that a priority by holding yourself to that scheduled appointment time like you would any other type of appointment," said HealthFit Operations Manager, Kayla Murphy.
It’s recommended to workout and be active for at least 30 minutes everyday. People should also try to stand and walk around at least once every hour. A good way to remind yourself to do that is to use a device like a Fitbit or set an alarm on your phone.
People should also try to get out of the house and socialize with other people.
"There are tons of benefits also with joining a social group and being active outside the house in that way. Enjoying nature, we live in a beautiful community so really getting the chance to go out and appreciate that. There are more psychosocial benefits to being out and being active than just staying in the house and being active," Murphy said.
Murphy said some of those psychological benefits are a decreased chance of memory loss and a possibly preventing Alzheimer’s.
