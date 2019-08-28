First Alert Weather: Chances for Dorian becoming a hurricane are increasing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the next three or four days today’s forecast will be dependable. Beyond that, everything will hinge on the eventual track and strength of developing Tropical Storm Dorian. Forecasts for Dorian as it inches closer to Florida on day 4 and 5 have large amounts of uncertainty as models vary greatly in both track and intensity from run to run. A pivotal day in the forecast evolution will be Friday into Saturday when Dorian begins a turn to the west. Where and when it starts the turn will have a large impact on the forecast for where the storm will land on the Florida east coast.