First Alert Weather: Chances for Dorian becoming a hurricane are increasing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the next three or four days today’s forecast will be dependable. Beyond that, everything will hinge on the eventual track and strength of developing Tropical Storm Dorian. Forecasts for Dorian as it inches closer to Florida on day 4 and 5 have large amounts of uncertainty as models vary greatly in both track and intensity from run to run. A pivotal day in the forecast evolution will be Friday into Saturday when Dorian begins a turn to the west. Where and when it starts the turn will have a large impact on the forecast for where the storm will land on the Florida east coast.
For today, a west wind pattern continues and brings weather similar to yesterday. A few morning showers are possible today with better chances for showers in the afternoon. It will be a warm and muggy day with a Heat Index over 100 by noon. The focus of showers will shift from coastal locations in the morning to inland locations in the afternoon. By Thursday the west wind will begin to shift to the east. An east wind will favor late afternoon showers building inland and drifting to the coast by evening. Storms could be more numerous as moisture will begin to increase from the east.
Rain shower chances and wind speeds will increase as we move into the weekend and Dorian approaches. Details on Dorian’s impacts on our weather will become clearer by Friday or Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.