Dorian now moving toward Puerto Rico expected to make landfall on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dorian has not gained strength much today and actually had a redevelopment of the center further to the north. This has made a change in the path over the next few days but is still on track to hit somewhere along the E. coast of Florida sometime on Sunday.
It now looks like Puerto Rico will take the brunt of the storm which isn’t really much right now with winds of 50 mph which spread out only 40 miles from the center of Dorian.
As Dorian moves over the mountainous terrain of Puerto Rico it will weaken as it emerges into the SW Atlantic late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. The forecast winds once it pushes out from the islands it is expected to have winds of 45 mph. The interaction of land could also disrupt the system so much that it could be downgraded to a tropical depression or even a wave. Time will tell.
For the Suncoast we can expect a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for Wednesday morning and early afternoon. The high on Weds. will be around 90 with a heat index near 104 in the late afternoon. The rain chance is at 40%.
Thursday is a day of transition as the high pressure ridge builds back in over the SE U.S. We will see a few morning showers but a better chance for late day storms slowly moving back toward the Gulf.
On Friday we will see mainly afternoon and evening storms once again and they will be pushing from inland toward the Gulf late in the day. There could be some around for football Friday night.
Saturday should be partly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and scattered storms. If Dorian gets bigger than expected we could see less of a chance for storms because of the outflow or sinking air out ahead of it as it approaches Florida. Right now as the forecast stands the chance for this drying effect would not be happening so count on a few storms for Saturday as well.
If it continues to move across the State on Sunday we would see mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms with the potential for some heavy rainfall at times. A lot can still happen from now until Sunday.
Latest forecast models are suggesting more of a track across north central Florida which would be much better for us here along the Suncoast. That may change again on Wednesday.
Stay tuned.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.