A district employee says she found raw food stored improperly putting students at risk for cross contamination

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County School District employees and the former leaders of Palmetto’s Lincoln
Memorial Academy are back at the Manatee County courthouse for the second day of an administrative hearing.
The three day hearing is surrounding the school’s finances which brought light to the health, safety and welfare of students when it comes to school lunches.
“There was some raw product. One of the obvious things was there was no dates on the products. So everything has to be dated. There was some raw products that was stored that was not covered. Things like that could cause cross contamination” says Manatee County School District Food Service Director, Regina Thoma.
Thoma allege just days after Manatee County School District takeover Lincoln Memorial Academy she went to the school and discovered not only issues with storage of the food but also the cafeteria not complying with the right child nutrition standards.
“The receipts for products purchased through U.S Foods did not have child nutrition labels”, says Thoma.
Thoma testified saying the food did not meet child nutrition standards because the school’s food vendor, U.S Foods stopped providing meals because of the lack of payment,leaving the school’s cafeteria manager to go to local grocery stores like Aldi, Winn Dixie, Sams Club and Publix to buy food LMA students.
The school was a participant of the National School Lunch Program which means students at LMA were eligible for free or reduced lunch with certain incomes.
The food program reimbursed the school for being a part of the food program as long as an authorized food vendor was being used but Thoma and evidence in the forensic audit against the school mentioned the school did not and still applied for reimbursement each month since about May.
Judge Robert Cohen was also very vocal today about missing documents and records to back up testimonies presented in court.
“All the focus here has been on what about when you send a notice of compliance and you haven’t been given 30 days. There were lots of times to respond to the numbers requests for records and those records were never produced. I just can’t believe a school that I know is full of computers and record keeping and has a CEO and CFO and HR, person that there’s not records. There has to be records and if there are no records the inference I make is that the records have been destroyed or hidden”, says Judge Cohen.
Wednesday is the final and third day of the Administrative Hearing.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.