A district employee says she found raw food stored improperly putting students at risk for cross contamination

“All the focus here has been on what about when you send a notice of compliance and you haven’t been given 30 days. There were lots of times to respond to the numbers requests for records and those records were never produced. I just can’t believe a school that I know is full of computers and record keeping and has a CEO and CFO and HR, person that there’s not records. There has to be records and if there are no records the inference I make is that the records have been destroyed or hidden”, says Judge Cohen.