Armed man walks into jewelry store at UTC, demands luxury watches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are looking for a man who walked into a jewelry store at the The Mall at University Town Center and fled with two luxury watches.
The sheriff's office says it happened just before 2pm at Mayors Jewelers at UTC. Employees say the man walked in, flashed a firearm and demanded two luxury watches before fleeing west out of the store.
The man is described as white with grey hair, in his late 50s or early 60s and around 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve light blue shirt and denim shorts. He also had a bright red Band-Aid on his finger.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900.
