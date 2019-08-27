The winds of change brings a chance for morning coastal storms once again

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure again being suppressed to our south we will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning and early afternoon near the coast and then mainly inland east of I-75 later in the day.
This pattern is expected to continue through Wednesday and possibly into Thursday and then the high will once again build in off the S.E. coast of the US and bring the wind around to the ESE once again.
This will mean a better chance for late day storms returning on Friday and then it all depends upon the future strength and size of Dorian as to what we can expect over the holiday weekend.
For Tuesday expect partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms near the coast in the morning. It will be a warm and muggy start with west winds at 5-10 mph. This will make it feel like 90 at 10 a.m. The heat index will be in the low to mid 100′s by Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday should be a repeat of Tuesday with those morning and early afternoon coastal storms. Highs will be in the low 90′s each day. Lows will be in the upper 70′s.
Thursday expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms at anytime during the day with a high around 90. Winds will be light from 5-10 mph.
Right now it is way too early to tell if Dorian will have an impact on our weather over the weekend. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty on what kind of storm will emerge out of the Caribbean. It has a small window of opportunity to become a hurricane in the NW Caribbean. It then will pass either over the Hispaniola, Puerto Rico or it could pass between the two as well.
If it passes between the two islands then it would more than likely be a stronger storm once it gets to the Atlantic. If it has to go over the much higher mountains of the Islands then it would be a weaker storm or could even emerge as an open wave near the southern Bahamas.
Time will tell. Right now you should be monitoring the storm by watching ABC7 and with your mobile device with the WWSB First Alert Weather app.
