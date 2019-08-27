Venice Police To Use Facial Recognition As Another Tool to Solve Crime

VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - Every day, technology is evolving and some of it is being used to fight crime.. On Tuesday morning, the Venice City Council voted to allow its police department to join in on a state-wide program that could help in that effort. It’s a facial recognition system where police will be able to get any information they want on someone – just by inputting their photo.
“Technology really is going fast, and what’s happening today.. you can’t even predict. Everything is moving so fast, so this could be another step. It also could maybe be a step that we’re taking too late though,” Captain Eric Hill from the Venice Police Department expressed.
It’s been a tool available for Florida law enforcement for a while now. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office started the faces database back in 2001, and the majority of counties in the state have been contributing to it with mugshots and drivers license photos which are used during the facial recognition process.
“All it is is downloading a still photo into the database, and then using about 25 million images that are already in the system, it provides you with potential matches.," explained Sergeant Spencer Gross, from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
The FACES program is used mostly in verifying identities and aiding in criminal investigations.
“Surveillance photos and things like that of criminals where you don’t know who they are, but you have a picture of a suspect who did a certain crime, you can compare it and identify who they are,” said Captain Hill.
However, this tool does come with some controversy. Critics are concerned about privacy, claiming it could turn innocent people into suspects.
“It’s an invasion of someone’s privacy in my opinion.,” Attorney Denis DeVlaming told our sister-station WTSP.
Police say though, that they can''t pull information on there that isn’t already public record - and social media photos are off limits. There are facial recognition technologies out there that have the ability to track people in real time, but police in Florida are not doing that with this FACES program. They are only using it for investigations.
