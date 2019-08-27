Search continues for two missing boaters in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - 11 days lost and despite searches at sea and from the air, there is still no sign of two missing boaters.
Brian McCluney and Justin Walker left a Port Canaveral boat dock August 16, for a fishing trip and never returned.
The official Coast Guard search was called off last week.
On Monday, family members thanked the volunteers and agencies like the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department that spent hours looking for their loved ones.
“I know firefighters love to fix things and make things right, they did,” Stephanie McCluney, wife of Brian said. “So, all of you guy out there on boats and airplanes, you did. You did everything that you needed to do.”
McCluney’s wife says they are still holding out hope the firefighters will be found alive. Some volunteers aren’t ready to give up either as they continue to search for the men on their own time.
