Sarasota Police to begin visibility enforcement plan to boost pedestrian and bicycle safety

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “Our traffic unit has been busy this year, we have an increase this year,” said Sarasota Police Lieutenant Robert Armstrong.
So far this year, 10 traffic related fatalities have been reported in the City of Sarasota. Two were pedestrians and three were bicyclists. But in 2018, there were nine deaths in total.
“Speed is usually a factor in some of the crashes that we have,” he said.
Sarasota Police will start implementing once again a High Visibility Enforcement program in order to boost pedestrian and bicycle safety through education and enforcement. This program is funded by the University of North Florida and FDOT. This will focus on trouble spots for accidents such as…
The downtown region.
Fruitville Road from Pompano Avenue to Mimosa Drive.
U.S. 301 from 10th Street to Myrtle Street.
U.S. 301 from Mound Street to 10th Street.
U.S. 41 from Mound Street to Hansen Street.
“You know ourselves have seen the accidents with our own video footage, it gets pretty bad,” said Neida Esquivel, Manager at La Primavera Supermarket.
The business is located along U.S. 301 near 10h Street, and most of her clients walk or bike.
“I always recommend our costumers to be careful as possible,” she said.
One of her costumers told us he sees people not using the crosswalk, like a bicyclist, who was captured on video crossing in the middle of the road.
“It’s scary to hear about it and see, it’s just mostly people being aware of their surroundings,” she said.
The program runs through May 2020.
