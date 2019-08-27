Radar sweep of Florida reform school being planned by forensic experts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Forensic experts are planning a radar sweep of the grounds of a notorious reform school up in the Florida Panhandle.
Survivors of the school are convinced there are buried remains of long-lost boys that went to school at the former Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys.
University of South Florida anthropologists have already uncovered the remains of 50 people back in 2015 and now they’re going back.
“The real challenge is that we don’t have a list of missing persons that we are still looking for," Erin Kimmerle, University of South Florida forensic anthropologist said. "In fact, the work that we did at Boot Hill resulted in more bodies than names already. That is what makes it kind of a shot in the dark.”
More than 500 former Dozier students have alleged brutal beatings, mental abuse and sexual abuse at the school, which closed in 2011 after more than a century of operation.
In 2017, the Florida House and Senate passed resolutions formally apologizing for the abuse of juveniles sent to Dozier and a related facility in Okeechobee.
