New allegations against Lincoln Memorial Academy surface at Administrative Hearing

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) -A three day hearing began Monday for the Manatee County School District and Palmetto Charter School Lincoln Memorial Academy.
The district took the school over after it experienced financial troubles and fired it’s principal, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education.
The hearings are all about what happened to the money that was supposed to go to teacher pay, pensions, teacher and student athlete insurance along with payment of the school’s water bill.
Monday started with opening statements from both sides, the Manatee County School District and Lincoln Memorial Academy.
The school district hired Attorney Erin Jackson of Jackson and Jackson LLC to argue their case.
“After the school district terminated the charter the school district learned about more problems”, says Jackson.
During Monday’s opening statements more bold claims against the school came to light on top of the schools former principal having his education certificate revoked for 5 years for referring a teacher for a teaching job while under investigation for sexual misconduct with a student.
Also, revelation that the school couldn’t pay it’s water bill just 10 days after receiving about $280,00 from the school district.
At that point the school was also under water to the tune of $700,000.
The man behind the school’s summer long controversy, Eddie Hundley sat in court during Monday’s Administrative Hearing while Attorney Jackson revealed more allegations against the school.
“LMA not only failed background checks on board members but failed to complete the required background check process for approximately 13 of it’s employees. One of the individuals that was employed was on campus all year long and had a recently felony conviction for grand theft auto and had been arrested for violation of probation only a few days of being employed with LMA”, says Jackson.
More allegations came throughout the day including the school’s governing board doubling the salary for Hundley and the school’s Chief Financial Officer Cornell Maxfield.
Hundley was paid more than $204,000 for the year which also included monthly stipends.
Maxfield took home more than $100,000 for her yearly salary which also included monthly stipends.
Maxfield is also being accused of deleting financial documentation.
During opening statements Jackson also said DeAnna King, a consult hired by Hundley, was responsible for the school’s payroll. Both King and Hundley also lived together according to Attorney Jackson.
Along with the long list of new allegations Attorney Jackson mentioned the school was not able to pay for their food vendor.
“LMA’s cafeteria manager had to purchase supplies at Aldi, Publix, Sams Club”, says Attorney Jackson.
Despite all that was heard in Monday’s hearing, people are still in support of the school.
“I think it’s a lot of drummed up attention. A lot of this stuff that they found out actually happened after the school was closed down, when they took the school” says LMA supporter Arthur Huggins.
The charter school hired Christopher Norwood.
Norwood is a consultant with the Governance Institute for School Accountability and is not an attorney.
