Hours of operation for county offices on the Suncoast for Labor Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here’s a reminder that county offices and services won’t be open on Labor Day.
Sarasota County Area Transit and MCAT will not be operating that day, but the Siesta Key Breeze will be running from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. that Monday night.
All trash, recycling and yard waste collection services will be delayed by one day in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
This means if you normally get your trash picked up on Mondays, it’ll be picked up on Tuesday, and if you normally get your trash picked up on Tuesday, it won’t get picked up until Wednesday.
Regulation collection days will resume the following Monday.
