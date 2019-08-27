Health expert reacts to first death linked to vaping

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A recent death in Illinois is being called the first death related to e-cigarette usage and vaping.
In a statement online, CDC Director Robert Redfield said, “We are saddened to hear of the first death related to the outbreak of severe lung disease in those who use e-cigarette or “vaping” devices. CDC’s investigation is ongoing. We are working with state and local health departments and FDA to learn the cause or causes of this ongoing outbreak.”
A local health expert said anything you inhale into your lung can potentially be dangerous even if it does not contain nicotine.
"I’ve come across quite a few people who believe vaping is just water vapor and it isn’t. It’s conclusively proved now that there are quite a lot of toxic substances within the vape. Things like metals, formaldehyde," said Sarasota Memorial Hospital Oncology Nurse Navigator Tammy Simon.
Simon said they have seen a 58% increase of teens vaping within the last year. Statistics show 25% of Florida students are active e-cigarette users.
The Surgeon’s General recently deemed the issue an epidemic. More on vaping dangers can be found here.
