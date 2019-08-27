Florida man convicted of killing 5-year-old daughter asking for new trial

John Jonchuck New Trial
By ABC7 Staff | August 27, 2019 at 3:12 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 4:31 PM

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Pinellas County man convicted of killing his 5-year-old daughter is back in court asking for a new trial.

John Jonchuck was convicted of first degree murder in April. The conviction automatically comes with a life sentence.

Jonchuck’s attorneys’ argue he was insane when he dropped Phoebe from a bridge leading to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. He was later arrested in Manatee County.

A hearing is taking place Tuesday afternoon to determine if Jonchuck should be granted a new trial based on his mental condition.

