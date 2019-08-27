First Alert Weather: Better rain chances later this week as we watch Dorians track

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure keeps control of our weather over the next few days. It will bring us a west wind that will cause a few morning and early afternoon showers near the coast. By early afternoon the showers will cross the interstate and increase in coverage, leaving the coastal areas drier. Because the west wind will bring moisture in off the Gulf waters our days will be humid. The heat index each day will be close to 103 to 104 with air temperatures in the low 90's. Our rain chances will hover near 50% near the coast in the morning and 60% inland in the afternoon.
Thursday will be a transition day as our winds turn east and moisture increases. This combination will bring stronger storms that build inland later in the afternoon and drift to the coast in the evening. We are also watching the evolution of Tropical Storm Dorian. It is too early to know what effects the storm will bring to Florida but it is possible that impacts will be felt on Sunday into Monday. Model tracks are converging on the storm eventually targeting Florida, however there is no way to forecast with skill what the intensity of that storm impacts will be this far out. A very important time will be Wednesday into Thursday when we see what effects land and mountains will have on the storm structure as it emerges into the Bahamas.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.