First Alert Weather: Better rain chances later this week as we watch Dorians track

Thursday will be a transition day as our winds turn east and moisture increases. This combination will bring stronger storms that build inland later in the afternoon and drift to the coast in the evening. We are also watching the evolution of Tropical Storm Dorian. It is too early to know what effects the storm will bring to Florida but it is possible that impacts will be felt on Sunday into Monday. Model tracks are converging on the storm eventually targeting Florida, however there is no way to forecast with skill what the intensity of that storm impacts will be this far out. A very important time will be Wednesday into Thursday when we see what effects land and mountains will have on the storm structure as it emerges into the Bahamas.