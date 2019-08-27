Federal officials considering opening shelter for migrant children in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Federal officials are considering opening a shelter for unaccompanied minors who’ve crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Orlando.
On Monday, the mayor of Orange County announced the proposal would require the approval of local officials.
According to a letter by a mayor, that space isn’t zoned for a residential care facility and would require a special permit. The proposed facility would house 500 children.
Several local and state officials have been vocal in their opposition to a shelter in Central Florida, especially because of the bad reputation a similar shelter in Homestead has.
The nation’s largest child migrant facility is in South Florida, where immigrant advocates have described the conditions there as “prison like.”
