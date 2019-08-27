Dorian could become hurricane on Wednesday as it heads toward Puerto Rico

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dorian has been battling dry air for most of its life. The dry air will still be around through the day on Tuesday and should inhibit this storm from gaining any significant strength throughout the day.
By Wednesday afternoon Dorian should be approaching the western tip of Puerto Rico and is forecast to become a cat. 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph. It will then begin to lose strength as it interacts with the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico. Just how much it decreases in intensity depends upon how much land it moves over.
If it goes over the Dominican Republic, with an elevation of 10,000 feet it could rip the storms circulation apart and it could cause it to be downgraded significantly on Thursday. If the center makes it through the narrow path of water through the Mona passage between Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic then it could emerge out into the SW Atlantic and become a stronger tropical storm over the central Bahamas late Thursday and Friday.
Puerto Rico is under a tropical storm watch right now and more than likely will be changing to a warning later on Tuesday.
The top winds are now reported to be 50 mph with 65 mph wind gusts. Those are expected to increase slightly today.
If this holds together through the Greater Antilles and does get back to the SW Atlantic then Florida could have to deal with this storm over the holiday weekend.
The long range models continue to show it hitting the E. coast of Florida and then moving it over to the Gulf late Sat. and early Sunday.
What can we expect if it is to come our way? Current thinking is that we would not be looking at too much of a problem. It would be mainly a rain maker with low end tropical storm force winds say 30-40 mph. It would be higher for the inland Counties like Highlands, Hardee and Desoto, but still in the 40-50 mph range.
A lot can happen between now and then especially with small storms like Dorian. They have been known to dissipate, while others have blown up into larger storms. Still too early to tell.
So monitor ABC7 News and be sure to follow us on social media. It is also a good idea to download our WWSB ABC7 weather app. The First Alert Weather team will be updating it throughout the storms life.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.