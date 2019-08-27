Court hearings for Lincoln Memorial Academy begin

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A three day hearing began on Monday for the Manatee County School District and Palmetto Charter School, Lincoln Memorial Academy (LMA).
The district took the school over after it experienced financial troubles and fired its principal which prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education. This whole administrative hearing is all about what happened to the money that was supposed to go to teacher pay, pensions and insurance along with payment of the school’s water bill.
On Monday, there were opening statements from both sides, the Manatee County School District and LMA. “After the school district terminated the charter the school district learned about more problems,” Erin Jackson, attorney, Johnson Jackson, LLC said.
During the opening statements, more bold claims against the school came to light on top of the school’s former principal having his education certificate revoked for five years for referring a teacher for a teaching job while under investigation for sexual misconduct with a student and also revelation that the school couldn’t pay its bills and was under water to the tune of $700,000.
The man behind the school’s summer long controversy, Eddie Hundley, sitting right in court during Monday’s administrative hearing. “LMA not only failed background checks on board members but failed to complete the required background check process for approximately 13 of it’s employees,” Jackson said. “One of the individuals that was employed and on campus all year long had a recently felony convictions for grand theft auto and had been arrested for violation of probation only a few days of being employed with LMA. He held the position of a security guard for an entire year."
More allegations that came throughout the day included the school’s governing board doubling the salary for Hundley and the school’s CFO, Cornell Maxfield. Both also received monthly stipends. On top of that, the school is being accused of not following background screenings of school staff.
Hundley is also being accused of deleting financial documentation and not being able to pay more than the school’s water bill, their food vendor. “LMA’s cafeteria manager had to purchase supplies at Aldi, Publix, Sams Club,” Jackson said.
Also in court, shocking revelations that Hundley made it impossible for investigators to access payroll information. “This data was under the control of Deanna King. A consultant hired by Hundley,” Jackson said. “Ms.King and Mr. Hundley lived together.”
Despite all the allegations against the school, many people are in support of the school. “I think it’s a lot of drummed up attention,” Arthur Huggins, supporter of Hundley and LMA said. “A lot of this stuff that they found out actually happened after the school when the school was closed down, when they took the school.”
Investigators brought in Hundley’s computer as evidence. The hearings will continue on Tuesday.
