Court hearings for Lincoln Memorial Academy begin

The man behind the school’s summer long controversy, Eddie Hundley, sitting right in court during Monday’s administrative hearing. “LMA not only failed background checks on board members but failed to complete the required background check process for approximately 13 of it’s employees,” Jackson said. “One of the individuals that was employed and on campus all year long had a recently felony convictions for grand theft auto and had been arrested for violation of probation only a few days of being employed with LMA. He held the position of a security guard for an entire year."