Congressman Buchanan does not approve of Trump Administration planning to weaken Endangered Species Act

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan is calling the Trump Administration’s new plan to weaken the Endangered Species Act “an assault against nature.”
Buchanan issued a press release on Monday urging the Administration to change its proposal.
Under the new plan, there wouldn’t be automatic protection for threatened species.
Requirements would be reduced making it easier to remove an animal from threatened or endangered status.
The Endangered Species Act was signed into law by former President, Richard Nixon, in 1973.
