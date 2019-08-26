Recipe: Crawfish Etouffee by Louisiana in a Box | Suncoast View

METHOD: In a 2-gallon stock pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic and bay leaves. Sauté until vegetables are transparent, approximately 4-5 minutes. Add crawfish tails and tomato sauce and blend well into mixture. Using a wire whip, blend flour into the vegetable mixture to form a blonde roux. Slowly add crawfish stock, seafood base and water, a little at a time, until sauce consistency is achieved, not very thick and not too thin. Continue adding more stock as necessary to retain consistency. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add sherry, green onions and parsley and cook an additional 5 minutes. Season to taste using salt and cayenne pepper. Serve over steamed white rice.