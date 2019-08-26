Recipe: Crawfish Etouffee by Louisiana in a Box | Suncoast View

August 26, 2019 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 1:17 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crawfish Etouffee The French word "etouffee" means to smother or stew. Crawfish etouffee is more of the creole origin than Cajun.

By- Jermaine Davis co-owner of Louisiana In A Box

www.Louisianainaboxrestaurant.com

Servings- 6-8 / Prep time- 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 pounds cleaned crawfish tails
  • 1/4 pound butter
  • 1 cup onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup celery, chopped
  • ½ cup green bell pepper, chopped
  • ½ cup red bell pepper, chopped
  • ½ cup tomatoes, diced
  • 2 tbsps garlic, diced
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 fresh thyme stem
  • 1/2 cup tomato sauce
  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 quarts crawfish stock or 2 qts seafood base/water mix
  • 1 ounce sherry (optional)
  • 1 cup green onions, chopped
  • ½ cup parsley, chopped
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper or to taste

METHOD: In a 2-gallon stock pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic and bay leaves. Sauté until vegetables are transparent, approximately 4-5 minutes. Add crawfish tails and tomato sauce and blend well into mixture. Using a wire whip, blend flour into the vegetable mixture to form a blonde roux. Slowly add crawfish stock, seafood base and water, a little at a time, until sauce consistency is achieved, not very thick and not too thin. Continue adding more stock as necessary to retain consistency. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add sherry, green onions and parsley and cook an additional 5 minutes. Season to taste using salt and cayenne pepper. Serve over steamed white rice.

