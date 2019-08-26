Police investigating hit and run incident in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident that took place on Friday evening in front of Palmetto Elementary School.
Police say that around 8:45 p.m. on that day, a male victim fell into the roadway.
While laying in the street he was struck by a vehicle.
Police say that it is possible the vehicle which struck him may not know that they hit a person and did not stop.
The male sustained significant injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.
Anyone with any information on this incident should contact the Palmetto Police Department immediately.
